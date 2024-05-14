Melania Trump Source Of Ex-President's 'Locker Room Talk' Defense, Testifies Michael Cohen

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump‘s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified on Monday that it was Melania Trump who suggested the infamous “locker room talk” defense to mitigate the fallout from the “Access Hollywood” tape.

What Happened: Cohen, testifying at Trump’s hush money trial, revealed that Trump credited his wife Melania for the “locker room talk” defense, ABC News reported. The tape, released in October 2016, featured Trump making lewd comments about women.

Trump’s response to the tape was to spin it as “locker room talk,” a phrase Melania had reportedly suggested. This was aimed at downplaying the tape’s potential impact on Trump’s presidential campaign, especially with women voters, Cohen testified.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing regarding the hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, was reportedly “really angry” when he learned of the potential story surfacing. He instructed Cohen to delay the payment until after the election, which, according to prosecutors, was an attempt to influence the 2016 election.

“I want you to push it out as long as you can,” Cohen testified Trump told him. “Push it out past the election, because if I win, it has no relevance, and if I lose, I don't care.”

Cohen also stated that Trump was solely concerned about the impact on his campaign, not his family, when news of the alleged affair surfaced.

Why It Matters: Cohen’s testimony adds another layer to the ongoing hush money trial, which has been shedding light on the efforts to manage damage control amid allegations of Trump’s inappropriate sexual behavior during the final weeks of his victorious White House bid. This trial has seen key witnesses like former Trump aide Hope Hicks testify about her role in the campaign’s efforts to manage these allegations.

Trump’s alleged involvement in the hush money payment scheme has been a central focus of the trial, with Cohen testifying to Trump’s involvement in making payments to several parties to eliminate stories that could harm his chances in the 2016 election.

Despite the ongoing trial, Trump has remained defiant, lashing out at the “fake” trial and expressing his willingness to go to jail for the Constitution.

