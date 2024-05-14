Elon Musk Shrugs Off OpenAI's Latest Announcement After X User Says That 99% Of The Economy Will Be AI Chatbots Talking To Each Other: 'Not At This Ridiculously Slow Bit Rate'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed skepticism about the capabilities of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI’s latest AI model development.

What Happened: On Monday, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4o, a more efficient and cost-effective version of its AI model, GPT-4, which was released last year. One of the ways, the GPT-4o can help users is with customer support.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a demo video of GPT-4o speaking on behalf of the user with another chatbot that was representing the company.

Another user shared the video and remarked, “99% of the economy will be AIs talking to each other,” possibly referring that soon the majority of economic activity will be facilitated by artificial intelligence systems.

However, Musk’s reaction to a user’s post and interpretation was less than enthusiastic. He said AI will not be able to facilitate economic activities at “this ridiculously slow bit rate.”

Why It Matters: Despite Musk’s skepticism, OpenAI’s GPT-4o represents a major leap in AI capabilities. It can handle text, audio, and images in real-time, along with its rapid response to verbal questions, which could significantly enhance customer service and other AI-driven applications.

This development comes at a time when Musk’s own AI startup, xAI, is projected to reach a valuation of $20 billion, surpassing initial expectations and indicating a growing interest in AI technologies.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and subsequently left it in 2018. In March earlier this year, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the company of betraying the “Founding Agreement.”

OpenAI executives refuted the allegations made by the tech billionaire. In an internal memo, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon said, “We believe the claims in this suit may stem from Elon’s regrets about not being involved with the company today.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.