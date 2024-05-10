What's Going On With AMC Stock?

Loading... Loading...

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower by 4.3% to $2.93 during Friday’s session. The company on Wednesday reported first-quarter financial results.

AMC Entertainment’s first-quarter revenue hit $951.4 million, narrowly down year-over-year but surpassing expectations. Despite a loss of 78 cents per share, slightly better than forecasted, CEO Adam Aron noted AMC’s outperformance in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income and diluted earnings per share.

Aron attributed the revenue dip partly to the 2023 Hollywood strikes but expressed optimism for the future, citing strong March moviegoing…Read More

How To Buy AMC Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in AMC’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $62.30 and a 52-week low of $2.38.