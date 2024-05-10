UK's Economy Exits Recession With 0.6% GDP Growth: El-Erian Calls For Sustainable Growth

Loading... Loading...

The UK has successfully navigated its way out of a recession, with the gross domestic product expanding by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to official figures released on Friday.

What Happened: The Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK’s GDP grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, marking the end of a mild recession that began in the second half of 2023. The UK’s production sector saw an expansion of 0.8% during this period, while construction experienced a 0.9% decline.

On a monthly basis, the economy grew by 0.4% in March, following a 0.2% expansion in February. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept its main interest rate at 5.25% due to elevated indicators of persistent inflation.

Renowned economist Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Advisor at Allianz, emphasized the need for sustainable growth in light of the UK’s exit from the technical recession. He stated, “The UK is no longer in a technical recession. GDP grew by 0.6% in the first quarter, exiting the mild July-December contraction. Having said that, the economy's growth dynamics remain too timid — this after what already has been too long a period of growth that is insufficiently robust and insufficiently inclusive/sustainable.”

Why It Matters: The UK’s exit from recession comes at a time when global economic concerns are on the rise. In the U.S., for instance, there are warning signs of a possible recession, with the Economic Cycle Research Institute’s Leading Economic Index showing a downward trend. This has raised concerns about the vulnerability of the U.S. economy to shocks.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s potential monetary easing through interest rate cuts could lead to a stock market “melt-up,” potentially propelling the S&P 500 to record highs by the year’s end, according to investment strategist Ed Yardeni.

Earlier in the year, a survey revealed that only 25% of experts predict a U.S. recession in 2024, with potential triggers being external factors such as a conflict involving China, rather than domestic economic issues like increased interest rates.

Before the UK’s recent GDP growth, the country’s economy had officially entered a recession, raising concerns for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he prepared for an upcoming election.

