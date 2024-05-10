You Can Now Save $1,000 On Your 7-Seat Tesla Model Y, But There's A Small Catch

Loading... Loading...

Customers in the U.S. looking to buy a 7-seat Tesla Model Y can now get it for $1000 cheaper, given they are willing to forgo their color preferences.

What Happened: The Model Y long-range all-wheel drive version can house either five or seven individuals. While the five-seat interior is included in the price of the vehicles, customers looking for seven-seat interiors, which includes a third-row seating for two, will have to pay an additional charge.

The long-range all-wheel drive version of the Model Y starts at $47,990 and opting for the seven-seat interior will add an additional $1000- $2000, depending on customer color preferences.

While the all-black seven-seat interior is priced at $2000 on stealth grey Model Ys, customers can get $1000 off on opting for black and white mixed interiors.

Stealth Grey is the only exterior paint option that is included in the starting price of the Model Y. For all other paint options, customers have to pay a premium ranging from $1000- $2000.

Why It Matters: The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle starting at $44,990 for the base version. However, all versions of the car are eligible for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, taking the effective price for eligible customers significantly lower.

According to data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, Tesla saw its Model Y sales rise 1.4% to 96,729 units in the U.S. in the first quarter. Model 3, S, and X, however, all saw their sales dip between 13.3% and 43.9%.

