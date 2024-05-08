Russia Issues Stern Warning To France Over Army Deployment In Ukraine: 'They Will Inevitably Become Targets'

Loading... Loading...

The Russian government has issued a stern warning to France, stating that any French troops deployed to Ukraine will be considered legitimate targets by the Russian military.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Russia communicated to France that any troops sent by President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine would be seen as legitimate targets by the Russian military, Reuters reported.

President Macron stirred the pot in February by not ruling out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Ukraine. He warned that a Russian victory in Ukraine would significantly weaken Europe’s credibility.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to Macron’s statements, stating, “Macron himself explains this rhetoric with the desire to create some kind of ‘strategic uncertainty’ for Russia.”

“We have to disappoint him – for us the situation looks more than certain.”

See Also: Elon Musk Says Robert De Niro Is ‘So Out Of Touch, It’s Insane’ After Legendary Actor Compares Trump To H

Zakharova also warned, “If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has proof of this.”

She also noted that Russia has observed an increase in the number of French nationals among those killed in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia announced plans to conduct a tactical nuclear weapons exercise, following perceived threats from France, Britain, and the United States.

Why It Matters: This latest warning from Russia follows a series of escalating tensions between the two nations. In February, Russia warned of a direct confrontation following Macron’s proposal for a NATO presence in Ukraine. Macron’s suggestion sparked division among European leaders and triggered a stern response from the Kremlin.

Earlier this month, Russia announced plans to carry out a military exercise involving tactical nuclear weapons, perceived as a response to escalating threats from Western nations, including France. The exercise was ordered by President Vladimir Putin and designed to test the combat readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces.

Read Next: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Warns Of Dire Consequences For Women’s Reproductive Rights If Trump Wins 2024: ‘If Roe V. Wade Can Fall, Anything Can Fall’

Photo by Bumble Dee on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.