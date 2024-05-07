Trump's Niece Says Ex-President's Support Within Party Waning After Republican Defector's Bold Move To Biden Camp: 'Sign Of More Good Things To Come'

Loading... Loading...

After Geoff Duncan, former Lt. Governor of Georgia and a prominent Republican, shifted allegiance to President Joe Biden, Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump weighed in on its implications for the Republican Party.

What Happened: Duncan’s surprising endorsement of the president and scathing rebuke of Donald Trump in an op-ed for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution signals waning support for the former president, according to Mary Trump.

Praising Duncan’s choice as “country over party,” she highlighted his decision to “vote for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

Mary Trump emphasized that Duncan’s move was not that of a liberal but of a “lifelong Republican,” describing him as “extremely conservative.” She applauded his courage to cross party lines, calling it a “brave” departure from the GOP’s typical strategy of unwavering loyalty.

“This break with Donald — and the party — is a sign of more positive things to come,” Mary Trump said. “Duncan's announcement is a reminder that it is possible to cross party lines for the greater good, a message that should resonate with anyone who genuinely cares about our country, regardless of their political affiliation”

She stressed the possibility of more Republicans feeling dissatisfied with Donald Trump as their nominee. “We need many more Republicans to drop their toxic absolutism, and follow his lead,” Mary Trump said.

Why It’s Important: With Trump and Biden in a “too-close-to-call” race, sentiment toward both candidates among registered voters is mixed.

Biden faces criticism for his economic policies, age, and handling of immigration, while Trump’s extreme stance and legal troubles, including pending cases related to the 2020 election, have soured sentiments.

Some voters perceive Trump as a threat to democracy, particularly in light of criminal charges in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In the event of a deadlock, sentiment in key swing states will play a crucial role, as both parties focus their campaign efforts on these pivotal regions.

