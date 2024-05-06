Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Cozy Up With A-Listers At Miami Grand Prix: Who Did They Meet?

Loading... Loading...

Two of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were spotted socializing with high-profile personalities during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

What Happened: The Miami Grand Prix, which took place over the weekend, saw the attendance of billionaires, athletes, and celebrities. The event featured races at the Miami International Autodrome, with notable drivers such as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo competing, as reported by Business Insider.

Bezos was seen socializing with former NFL star Tom Brady at The Surf Club Restaurant during an event hosted by Sports Illustrated. The pair engaged in conversation with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, attorney Alex Spiro, and Authentic CEO Jamie Saltar, according to a video obtained by Page Six. This interaction is not surprising, considering that Bezos and Brady are reportedly neighbors in the “Billionaire Bunker” of Indian Creek.

Meanwhile, Musk made an appearance at the American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH, a 4-night “supper club experience.” He was seated next to billionaire hedge fund manager and Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Other notable guests included Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who have relocated to South Florida.

The bond between these two billionaires is notable. In December, Bezos appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast, sparking interest because of his famous rivalry with SpaceX CEO Musk. However, their discussion on the show suggested a change in their relationship towards mutual understanding and respect, possibly dispelling rumors of fierce competition between them.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Sues Indian Company For Trademark Infringement: Report

Why It Matters: The Miami Grand Prix is a significant event that not only attracts F1 enthusiasts but also boosts the local economy. A 2023 independent report commissioned by the Miami Grand Prix revealed that the event generated $449 million for the local economy, as per The Athletic.

In May 2023, Musk and Bezos were spotted together at Red Bull’s Formula One paddock before the Miami Grand Prix. Responding to an ESPN tweet, Musk proposed a race between a pure electric vehicle and a hybrid car.

While the Miami Grand Prix is a major event in the F1 calendar, the sport has been making headlines in the U.S. for other reasons. The popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has been credited with diversifying F1’s fanbase and transforming the way fans engage with the sport.

However, the growth of F1 in the U.S. could face challenges. In January, Formula One rejected a proposal to add an all-American team to the racing series, a move that could potentially stymie growth in the U.S.

Read Next: ‘I Really Miss My Partner:’ Wife Of Tesla Driver Who Plunged Model Y Off California Cliff Wants Him Back, Not In Jail

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.