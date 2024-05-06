Trump Accuses Biden Of Running 'Gestapo Administration' Amid Legal Woes: 'Only Way They're Going To Win'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has once again used language reminiscent of Nazi Germany, this time accusing President Joe Biden of running a “Gestapo administration.”

What Happened: Trump made the comments on Saturday at a private event at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to The Associated Press. He reportedly linked the Biden administration to his ongoing legal issues, including his trial for hush money and fraud in New York.

The Gestapo was the secret police force of Nazi Germany, known for suppressing political opposition and targeting Jewish people during the Holocaust. Trump’s comparison comes as he denies the charges against him, particularly his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Republican Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, a potential running mate for Trump, confirmed the statement on CNN,but, downplayed its significance. He suggested that a majority of Americans view Trump’s trial as politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of Nazi-era language is not a new development. In the past, he has referred to political opponents as “vermin” and accused migrants of “poisoning the blood of our country,” language that echoes statements made by Adolf Hitler during his rule of Germany.

Trump’s comments have drawn criticism from Biden’s reelection campaign, with a spokesperson condemning the reference as “despicable and insulting” to the Holocaust. Trump’s campaign has not yet responded to the AP’s request for comment.

Trump’s remarks come amid a backdrop of increasing political tension. Biden, in December, warned that a Democratic defeat in the 2024 election could spell the end of democracy in the U.S.

Trump, on the other hand, has been vocal in his criticism of Biden’s administration, accusing the president of undermining democracy and calling his potential re-election a moral battle against Biden’s “criminal” administration. His latest comments further add to the escalating political rhetoric in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

