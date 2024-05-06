Trump Denies Dozing Off During New York Trial, Insists He Sometimes Simply Closes His 'Beautiful Blue Eyes' To 'Take It ALL In!'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has refuted claims of him dozing off during his New York criminal hush money trial, dismissing the reports as “FAKE NEWS MEDIA.”

What Happened: Trump, 77, took to his Truth Social account to address the allegations of him sleeping during his trial. He wrote, “I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!” according to a CNBC report on Thursday.

This response came after several media outlets, including The New York Times, reported that Trump appeared to have nodded off during the trial.

"Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don't fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.'s Witch Hunt, especially not today," Trump wrote.

During the 2024 presidential election, any suggestion of Trump being asleep holds particular weight, especially considering his long-standing nickname for President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

The trial, which has now entered its 10th day, is expected to last six weeks. Trump’s presence in court is mandatory each day.

Trump’s post came after the trial lawyer, Keith Davidson, who was involved in the hush money deals with Trump, testified on Thursday. He revealed that he had texted “What have we done?” to a tabloid editor, Dylan Howard, on the night Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Davidson and Howard were aware that their actions “may have in some way assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump,” Davidson said in his testimony.

See Also: Russian Troops Enter US Military Base In Niger, Trump’s Views On Presidential Immunity And More: Top Poli

Why It Matters: The trial, which revolves around a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is a crucial element of Trump’s legal challenges. Despite the ongoing trial, Trump has publicly expressed his nonchalance about the legal issues he’s facing.

Trump’s former aide, Hope Hicks, also testified in the trial, which former Department of Justice Attorney Andrew Weissmann called a “big fat nail in the coffin” for Trump’s criminal defense.

Loading... Loading...

Trump’s legal challenges have not deterred his political ambitions. He is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election. He has been vocal about his plans to address what he perceives as “anti-white sentiment” in the United States. This stance has sparked debate on the country’s policies promoting racial diversity and equity.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Has Made It Clear He Wants To Be Authoritarian Upon Returning To Office: ‘Once That Happens, He Will Not Be Stopped’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.