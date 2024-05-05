Hims & Hers Health CEO Under Fire After Expressing Support For Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters, Company Stock Plummets

Loading... Loading...

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS stock was hit significantly on Friday following its CEO's public support for pro-Palestinian protesters.

What Happened: The company's stock plummeted by 8% during Friday's trading session due to CEO Andrew Dudum's public endorsement of pro-Palestinian campus protesters and his call for them to join his company.

The telehealth and online pharmacy services provider's stock slightly recovered 0.89% during after-hours trading.

Dudum's support for the protesters was shared on X, formerly Twitter, where he stated, "Moral courage > College degree."

He further encouraged those protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people and advocating for their university's divestment from Israel.

"If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working," he added in the post.

"There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline," Dudum said.

Notable business figures, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and radio host Jason Rantz, criticized Dudum's post. The company has yet to comment on the issue.

Why It Matters: Before this incident, deep-pocketed investors had adopted a bullish approach toward Hims & Hers Health Inc.

The company witnessed nine extraordinary options activities, with 66% of heavyweight investors leaning bullish.

Earlier in April, out of six analysts, the average 12-month price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. was $14.5, marking a positive shift of 26.09% from the previous average price target.

However, the recent controversy surrounding the CEO's remarks could impact these bullish sentiments and projections.

