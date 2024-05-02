Google Eliminates 200 Jobs, Moves Roles to India And Mexico As Part Of Cost-Trimming Efforts

Loading... Loading...

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

As part of a significant cost-cutting strategy, Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL recently eliminated approximately 200 roles from its core team and relocated some positions to India and Mexico. The tech giant also slashed nearly 50 engineering roles stationed at its California headquarters.

According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, Google intends to recruit new staff in India and Mexico to fill these vacated roles. The core team, responsible for the development of Google's main products, supervises technical infrastructure, user security, and global IT operations. The team encompasses departments such as IT, Python development, security, and various engineering sectors.

Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem, confirmed the layoffs in an email last week, indicating it as the most significant reduction in his team to date. He stated, "We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities."

A Google spokesperson also informed the New York Post that affected employees have the opportunity to pursue other roles within the company. The primary objective is to streamline operations, reduce bureaucracy, and concentrate on innovative projects and key initiatives.

The company also made additional cuts last week to the Python, Dart, and Flutter teams, though it refrained from divulging specific numbers.

These layoffs form part of a series of staff reductions by Google's parent company, Alphabet GOOG, which has been trimming its workforce since last year. Alphabet has plans to cut approximately 12,000 jobs, constituting about 6% of its staff, due to a downturn in the online advertising market.

Photo via Shutterstock

