Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Reveals His Unique Obsession With This Weird Object: 'Many Of The Best Things… Aren't Super Functional But They Are Cool'

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Inc. on Monday shared his unique fascination with a mathematical object, known as the Klein bottle.

What Happened: Wozniak took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a photo of himself holding a Klein bottle from Acme, saying that he has also bought a small Klein bottle earring for his wife Janet Hill.

“I bought a Klein bottle from Acme Klein Bottles. Many of the best things in my life, that got me here, aren’t super functional but they are cool,” he said, adding, “I also bought a small Klein bottle earring for Janet.”

What Is Klein Bottle: The Klein bottle is a significant concept in the field of topology, a branch of mathematics that studies the properties of space that are preserved under continuous transformations. The Klein bottle, named after the German mathematician Felix Klein, is a non-orientable surface that cannot be constructed in three-dimensional Euclidean space.

To put it simply, if a a tiny ant crawls on the surface of a Klein bottle, it could go all around and end up back at the starting point, without ever encountering an inside or an outside. It’s a bit mind-bending, like a shape that plays tricks on your perception.

Why It Matters: In the comment section, some people were happy to see Wozniak in good health. Last year in November, the Apple co-founder was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico City. As per the reports, he complained about “feeling strange” and fainted, after which he was taken to a local hospital.

In 1976, Wozniak, alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne, established Apple. He played a crucial role in designing the company’s initial creations, including the Apple I and Apple II computers, and also contributed to the development of the Macintosh.

He frequently hailed as the innovator within the Apple duo, contrasting with Jobs’ reputation for marketing prowess. Wozniak departed from the company in 1985, expressing that it constrained his potential and caused considerable frustration.

Photo by Anton Gvozdikov on Shutterstock

