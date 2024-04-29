OpenAI's ChatGPT Unveils 'Memory' Feature For All Plus Subscribers: Here's How It Works

Loading... Loading...

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has made its “Memory” feature available to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers, enabling the AI model to remember previous conversations and user-supplied insights.

What Happened: On Monday, OpenAI announced the expansion of its Memory feature to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This feature allows the AI chatbot to retain user-supplied insights or information, which can be used to generate future responses.

For instance, in a demo video, ChatGPT remembers personal details such as the user’s pets, travel plans, and family members. When the user asks the chatbot to create a photo of their pets riding a surfboard, ChatGPT uses this information to generate the image without further direction.

Why It Matters: OpenAI had initially tested the feature earlier this year and has since made improvements. The AI tool now notifies users when it uses their inputs to update memories. It also allows users to manage their memories by viewing and editing their Memory history.

Users can turn the Memory feature on or off in settings and delete their memories if they wish.

To activate this feature, begin by selecting your profile located in the bottom left corner of the screen. Next, navigate to Settings, then Personalization, and toggle the Memory option to your preference. If you choose “Manage,” you’ll gain access to view all your saved memories and adjust them accordingly.

