Presidential Candidate Jill Stein Accuses Police Of Using Bicycles As Weapons At University Protest: 'We Were Violently Assaulted And Arrested'

In a recent development, Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, has alleged that she was assaulted by police during a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St. Louis.

What Happened: Stein claimed that the police used their bicycles as weapons to push back the protesters, including herself, during the demonstration on Sunday. The protest led to the arrest of over 80 people, including Stein, who allegedly “refused to leave after being asked multiple times,” according to a statement from Washington University in St. Louis, reported The Hill.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Stein said she was “violently assaulted and arrested” along with nearly 100 other people whoo were “peacefully protesting genocide.”

Stein stated that one officer lifted her foot, causing her to fall backward. She was subsequently charged with assaulting an officer and reported having “really sore” ribs. She also mentioned the possibility of needing an emergency room visit to check for a potential rib fracture.

These protests, demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, have led to the arrest of hundreds of student and faculty demonstrators across the nation. Stein’s campaign released a video of her being escorted off campus by police. She, her campaign manager, and deputy campaign manager were released from the St. Louis County Jail early Sunday morning.

According to Washington University, the protesters arrived on campus intending to cause a “significant disruption.” They allegedly violated university policy by setting up a camp, leading officials to ask them to leave.

Stein expressed “enormous solidarity” with the student protesters, stating that they are “risking everything” to demand a moral response to the ongoing conflict.

Why It Matters: These protests are part of a larger wave of demonstrations on college campuses nationwide. Hundreds of students have been arrested as they demand their universities divest from stocks in companies benefiting from Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The White House recently declined a request from Republican Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to deploy the National Guard on college campuses witnessing these protests. The power to deploy the National Guard, it clarified, lies with state governors, not the president.

