Why SINTX Technologies Shares Are Skyrocketing

SINTX Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading higher by 32% to $0.05 during Monday’s session after the company and Prodways Printers announced they have entered into a technical partnership and ceramic slurry supply agreement.

Under this collaboration, SINTX and its subsidiary will provide ceramic-filled printable slurries to Prodways and aid in process development and customer support. SINTX says this partnership enables comprehensive collaboration in advanced technical ceramics, especially in casting applications.

Ann Kutsch, the General Manager of the SINTX-Maryland site, expressed confidence in their engineering team’s six-year experience with Prodways printers. They’ve commercialized various resin compositions and part designs using Prodways equipment.

Kutsch anticipates that a formal partnership with Prodways will foster breakthrough developments and innovative solutions for their customers.

In the the case of SINTX, which is trading at $0.05 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 2000.0 shares of stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SINT has a 52-week high of $1.82 and a 52-week low of $0.02.