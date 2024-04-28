Elon Musk Dismisses Alien Theories Surrounding Mysterious MH370 Incident: 'I Have Seen No Evidence Of Aliens'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk dismissed theories of extraterrestrial existence, citing his experience with SpaceX's satellite operations.

What Happened: Responding to a tweet on Saturday, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, rejected the idea of alien existence.

He stated, "I have seen no evidence of aliens. If I did, I would 💯 post about it on 𝕏 instantly!"

Musk further substantiated his claim by referring to SpaceX's extensive satellite network. "SpaceX has almost 6000 satellites in orbit and not once have we had to maneuver around aliens. "

The tweet was in response to a video suggesting an unidentified flying object (UFO) near the missing MH370 flight. The video claimed the object was "flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation."

The Boeing 777-200ER involved, known as Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, mysteriously vanished on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Also Read: Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg As World's Third-Richest Amid Stock Market Shake-Up

Despite lost contact with civilian radars, military tracking continued for an hour as the plane deviated over the Malay Peninsula and the Andaman Sea.

Why It Matters: Musk's comments come amid ongoing debates and speculations about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Loading... Loading...

Under Musk's leadership, SpaceX has launched nearly 6,000 satellites into orbit. The absence of any alien encounter during these operations strengthens Musk's argument against the existence of extraterrestrial life.

While Musk's comments may not end the debate, they add a valuable viewpoint to the ongoing discourse on extraterrestrial life.

Now Read: Several Companies Under Elon Musk Billed Each Other Approximately $9 Million In Expenses, Raising Serious Questions About Corporate Governance

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock