Jamie Raskin Slams Supreme Court Over Trump Immunity Case: 'Acting Like A Bunch Of Partisan Operatives'

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) criticized the Supreme Court in the wake of conservative justices’ apparent receptiveness to the concept of presidential immunity and suggested that it should be relocated to the Republican National Committee headquarters.

What Happened: Raskin made this suggestion during his appearance on MSNBC's "The ReidOut,” HuffPost reported on Friday. This followed a hearing where lawyers representing former President Donald Trump argued for presidential immunity from prosecution for certain actions.

“They should move the Supreme Court over to the RNC headquarters because they're acting like a bunch of partisan operatives," Raskin said.

Trump’s legal representative, D. John Sauer, made a case that a president could order an assassination or a military coup without facing prosecution. This argument is part of Trump’s federal election interference case, which might be sent back to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, potentially postponing the trial beyond Election Day.

Raskin criticized the Supreme Court majority, referring to them as “politicians who are not even subject to popular election.”

Raskin also pointed out a question from Justice Samuel Alito, who suggested that democracy could be threatened if a president could be criminally prosecuted by a political opponent after leaving office. Raskin termed this as the “most astonishing” observation from the hearing.

Why It Matters: Raskin’s comments illuminate the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump’s immunity claim. His suggestion emphasizes the perceived partisan bias in the Supreme Court, a concern that has significant implications for the independence and credibility of the judiciary. This controversy began when the Supreme Court agreed to review Trump's immunity claim regarding his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Raskin stressed that the U.S. is not a monarchy, and the president's primary duty is to ensure the laws are faithfully executed, not violated for personal gain.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court’s deliberation on Trump's immunity claims led to a ruling that former presidents enjoy some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution. This decision has shifted the focus to Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., as four justices of the nine-member bench are likely to reject Trump's absolute immunity claim.

Photo by Phil Pasquini on Shutterstock

