Ford Bets On China With Bronco Launch After Sales Dip In America

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co F is launching its Bronco SUV at the Beijing Auto Show after its sales dipped in its primary market in the U.S.

What Happened: “In China, the Bronco is known as Liè Ma, or ‘fierce horse’. Excited for our customers in China to experience the fierce horse themselves! Bronco is launching at Beijing Auto Show and available for Ford customers in China this year,” Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The post was accompanied by photographs of the Bronco at different locations in China.

Ford got a sales license for the Bronco in China in September and it will be available in China starting this year. However, the model has been dropping in popularity in Ford’s home ground in the U.S.

Bronco In U.S.: During the first quarter, Bronco sales in the U.S. dropped nearly 26% to 24,066 units. The Bronco Sport SUV, however, witnessed its sales rise 5.7% to 31,565 units. Together, Ford sold 55,631 units of the Bronco family, marking a year-on-year dip of nearly 10.7%.

For the entirety of 2023, the company witnessed a 9.7% drop in Bronco sales while simultaneously experiencing a 28.1% jump in Bronco Sport sales.

Ford first made the Bronco in 1966 and the nameplate has been thriving since. While the Bronco currently starts at $39,630 in the U.S., the Bronco sport starts at just $29,795.

Beijing Auto Show: The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which commenced on Thursday, is set to run through early May. Reuters on Thursday reported that EVs are predominant at the event, reflecting the world’s largest auto market’s rapid shift towards EVs.

In fact, Ford’s rival General Motors has left traditional engine vehicles out of its show line-up for the first time.

Photo via Shutterstock