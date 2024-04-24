Why B. Riley Financial Stock Is Up Today

Loading... Loading...

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the results of an independent investigation showed the company and its executives had no involvement with, or knowledge of, any of the alleged misconduct concerning Brian Kahn or any of his affiliates.

The Details:

B. Riley engaged Winston & Strawn LLP as independent counsel to assist the Audit Committee in conducting an investigation of the historical relationship between the company and Brian Kahn, as well as certain related allegations asserted against the company by certain short sellers.

The company also noted the independent investigation was conducted subsequent to the company’s February 22 disclosure of the internal review performed with the assistance of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as outside counsel.

B. Riley shares are moving on heavy trading volume with more than fives times the stock's average volume already traded in Wednesday's session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, 67.17% of available shares are being sold short which can contribute to large price moves when combined with heavy trading volume.

RILY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, B. Riley Financial shares are up 40.8% at $30.59 at the time of publication Wednesday.

