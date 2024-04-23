Trump Hush Money Judge To Ex-President's Lawyer: 'You're Losing All Credibility'

Loading... Loading...

In the early stages of the hush money trial, Donald Trump’s defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, appears to be losing credibility with the presiding judge.

What Happened: Judge Juan Merchan expressed skepticism during a hearing on Tuesday, April 23, when Blanche suggested that Trump was making efforts to adhere to a court-ordered gag order. The judge reportedly told Blanche, “You’re losing all credibility,” reported MSNBC.

Merchan’s dissatisfaction arose from Blanche’s inability to respond to his inquiries during the hearing. The judge did not immediately decide whether Trump’s remarks against witnesses and jurors contravened his order. Following the hearing, the trial’s first witness, David Pecker, returned to the stand for direct examination by the prosecution.

See Also: What Happens If Trump Gets Convicted? Will He Go To Prison? — Here’s How It’s Likely To Play Out

The diminishing credibility of Trump’s lawyer could have significant implications for the trial. Judges’ daily decisions on matters such as witnesses, evidence, and scheduling can greatly influence a case, particularly if the jury perceives a judge’s dissatisfaction with a lawyer, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The trial, which began on Monday, is centered on allegations that Trump committed a ‘conspiracy to undermine the integrity of a presidential election.’ Pecker, former National Enquirer publisher, was a key witness, testifying about his role in purchasing and suppressing stories to benefit Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Moreover, Trump has been accused of violating a gag order multiple times, leading to the hearing where Blanche’s credibility was questioned. If found in violation, Trump could face penalties ranging from a warning to a fine or even a short jail term.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists ‘Motion To Vacate’ Mike Johnson’s Speakership Is Inevitable

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.