Mark Zuckerberg Sports A Beard In A New Instagram Video…Is That For Real?

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg has shared a viral video of him with a mustache and a beard. Alas! It wasn't real, but a photoshopped version.

What Happened: The Meta Platforms CEO posted the video after the internet started sharing a picture of him with facial hair — contrasting his usual clean-shaven appearance.

It all started after he announced a “new version of Meta AI” on April 18. A social media user named Mike Rundle added a mustache and beard to a screengrab of Zuckerberg and posted it on X, formerly Twitter. At the time of writing, Rundle’s post on X had 2.2 million views.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg Didn’t Sell Facebook For $1B But Would He Have Sold For $5T? This Was Meta CEO’s Thought Process

Unsurprisingly, the picture went viral receiving reactions from not only the general public but also from Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, reported People.

Chan shared the photoshopped bearded photo on her own Instagram story previously and jokingly said, “Anyone seen my husband???” She went on to say, “And who is this guy?”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is widely known for her role as Pepper Potts in “Iron Man” series and “Avengers,” also reacted to the photoshopped photograph saying it reminds her of her ex-husband.

Photo courtesy: Anthony Quintano on Flickr

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Spills The Beans On His Bromance With Nvidia’s Jensen Huang: ‘Hell Yeah, Let’s Make Cheesesteaks