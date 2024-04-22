What Happens If Trump Gets Convicted? Will He Go To Prison? — Here's How It Likely To Play Out

Loading... Loading...

In a Manhattan courtroom, former President Donald J. Trump is confronting 34 felony charges related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. These charges could potentially lead to a prison sentence.

What Happened: Trump is accused of falsifying business records in connection with payments to Daniels. Each of the 34 charges is a Class E felony, the least severe category of felonies in New York, with a maximum prison sentence of four years per count, reported The New York Times.

Overseeing the trial is Judge Juan Merchan, who has indicated a serious stance on white-collar crime and may potentially sentence Trump to prison time. If Trump is convicted on more than one count, the sentences would likely be served concurrently.

However, even if Trump is convicted, the law does not mandate Judge Merchan to imprison him. The judge could opt for probation. If convicted, Trump is expected to appeal, a process that could extend beyond Election Day.

Trump could remain free until the appeal process is resolved.

Why It Matters: The trial against Trump commenced with jury selection on April 15, 2024. The former president has argued that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Trump has previously likened his legal troubles to those of former South African President Nelson Mandela. He claimed to be ready to go to prison, stating he was “doing it for a reason”.

