IPO Or Merger? Giorgio Armani Contemplates Future Amid Succession Plans: 'I Don't Feel I Can Rule Anything Out'

Loading... Loading...

As he nears his 90th birthday, Italian fashion titan, Giorgio Armani, has indicated potential shifts in the future of his fashion empire, including the possibilities of a merger or an initial public offering (IPO).

In a conversation with Bloomberg, Armani did not rule out the possibility of his company merging with a larger competitor or going public.

Despite his long-standing efforts to maintain the independence of his company, Armani stated, “Independence from large groups could still be a driving value for the Armani Group in the future, but I don't feel I can rule anything out.”

See Also: Telegram Founder Tells Tucker Carlson That Billion-User Platform Operates Lean, HR-Free With Only 30 Staff: ‘I Am The Only Product Manager’

Armani, who holds the majority of Giorgio Armani S.p.A., commonly known as Armani, and boasts a net worth of $6.6 billion, also hinted at a potential IPO.

“Listing is something we have not yet discussed, but it is an option that may be considered, hopefully in the distant future,” he added.

Known for his reluctance to discuss succession plans, Armani disclosed that the fate of his company would be determined by his heirs. He expressed a preference for entrusting his company to a group of trusted confidantes, including his nieces and nephew who currently serve on the company’s board.

Read Next: Tesla’s Autonomous Driving Efforts Win Praise From Goldman Sachs: Wall Street Firm Projects Long-Term Growth From Robotaxi Services

Image by DELBO ANDREA via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.