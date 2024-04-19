15 Members Of Kennedy Family Rally Behind Joe Biden, Reject RFK Jr's Independent Bid

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, 15 members of the influential Kennedy family have publicly endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election, rejecting the independent bid of family member Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What Happened: The Kennedy family announced their endorsement for Biden at a campaign event in Philadelphia, Reuters reported on Friday. This move is seen as a direct snub to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s independent run for office. Biden is set to face Republican Donald Trump in a November re-election, with Kennedy’s candidacy potentially disrupting the chances of both parties.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a known anti-vaccine activist, has the support of 15% of registered voters, compared to Biden’s 39% and Trump’s 38%, as per a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. His anti-vaccine stance has caused a rift within his family, who have been prominent Democrats since the 19th century.

At the event, Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s younger sister, voiced her support for Biden.

“A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for our democracy and our decency,” she said.

She did not mention her brother in her speech.

See Also: GOP Mega Donor’s Son Throws Support Behind Incumbent President In Biden Vs. Trump Battle

Following the event, Kennedy family members are expected to join local volunteers in campaigning for Biden. Robert F. Kennedy Jr responded to his family’s endorsement of Biden on social media, expressing pleasure at their political activity.

The endorsement event was part of Biden’s third day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state for his re-election bid.

Why It Matters: Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s decision to run as a third-party candidate in the 2024 election, originally announced as a Democratic candidate, has drawn significant attention. This move has now been overshadowed by his family’s endorsement of Biden.

Adding to the intrigue, David Ellison, son of GOP supporter and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, made a significant financial contribution to Biden’s campaign. This unexpected move within political fundraising circles has stirred interest among political analysts and donors.

Furthermore, a recent poll conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School revealed that young voters prefer Biden over Trump.

Read Next: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Had Only 2 Accomplishments As President: ‘Huge Difference Between’ Biden, Trump

Images via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.