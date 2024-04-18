Trump Looks Less Orange, More Yellow Says Dismissed Hush Money Trial Juror: 'He Doesn't Look Angry, He Looks Bored'

Loading... Loading...

Journalist Justin Baragona shared a dismissed juror’s impression of former President Donald Trump during his ongoing trial on Thursday.

What Happened: On Thursday, Baragona tweeted a comment made by a dismissed juror about Trump’s appearance during his trial. The juror, in an interview with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian, noted a change in Trump’s complexion, stating: “You know, he looked less orange, definitely like more yellowish, like yellow.”

“He doesn’t look angry, he looks bored. He wants this finish and do his stuff.” The juror said other perspective jurors understood the gravity of the case and its historic nature.

The juror revealed that she became a citizen of the United States in August and this was her first ever time to have been called for jury duty.

The juror said she was dismissed because she said she couldn’t be impartial.

The tweet comes amidst the high-profile trial involving Trump and alleged hush money payments. The jury, consisting of 7 men and 5 women, was selected after a lengthy process that involved questioning hundreds of potential jurors about their ability to remain impartial.

Why It Matters: The trial has garnered significant attention, not only for the charges against the former president but also for the composition of the jury. Among the 12 jurors, two are lawyers, a fact that Trump’s former attorney, Timothy Parlatore, described as “very unusual” in an interview with CNN. He suggested that the presence of lawyers on the jury could be either advantageous or disadvantageous, depending on the specifics of the case.

The trial is a critical event for Trump Media & Technology DJT, as the outcome could significantly impact the company’s reputation and stock performance.

