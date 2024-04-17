China Calls For Pragmatic Military Ties With US Amid Taiwan Concerns

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development that could impact global military dynamics, China has reached out to the United States with a call for more pragmatic military relations, with a particular focus on the sensitive issue of Taiwan.

What Happened: The Chinese defense minister urged for a more pragmatic and cooperative military relationship with the U.S., emphasizing the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

During a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun highlighted the importance of building mutual trust between the two nations’ militaries. He stressed that Taiwan is “the core of China’s core interests” and warned against any harm to this sensitive matter.

Dong Jun also expressed the need for the U.S. to respect China’s territorial sovereignty, particularly in the context of the South China Sea. This conversation comes amidst heightened tensions and complex relations between the two global powers.

Why It Matters: The call for improved military relations is significant given the ongoing disputes and the strategic importance of the South China Sea. The emphasis on Taiwan underscores the potential for conflict, as the U.S. continues to engage with Taiwan independently, which China considers a violation of its territorial sovereignty.

Recently, Chinese fighter jets tracked a U.S. Navy aircraft over the Taiwan Strait, intensifying the friction between the two nations.

This came after two prominent Republican figures called for a significant shift in the United States policy towards China, advocating for a stance reminiscent of the Cold War era.

Moreover, a recent survey indicated a shift in Southeast Asia’s geopolitical alliances, with a growing preference for China over the U.S. as a primary ally. This change in sentiment could further complicate the U.S.’s strategic position in the region.

