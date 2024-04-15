What's Going On With Informatica Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Informatica Inc. INFA shares are trading lower Monday amid increased volatility following reports suggesting Salesforce is in talks to buy the company. Here's a look at what to know.

The Details:

Salesforce, Inc. CRM is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Informatica, according to a Wall Street Journal report from Friday. Reportedly, the discussed acquisition amount is lower than Informatica's recent closing stock price which may be complicating the matter.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated Informatica with an Outperform rating and $41 price target on Monday.

Informatica shares are dipping on heavy trading volume Monday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 4.08 million shares have already been traded in the session, compared to the stock’s 100-day average of 1.625 million shares.

INFA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Informatica shares are down 8.6% at $35.17 at the time of publication Monday.

