Tesla Senior Exec Calls Some Indian Media Reports About Expansion Plans 'Totally Made Up' — But Doesn't Say Which Ones

Several media reports on electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.’s TSLA plans in India are “false,” senior company executive Rohan Patel said on Friday, without pinpointing specific inaccuracies.

What Happened: “Media speculation and false reporting exists everywhere. India is unfortunately not immune to this global dynamic, at least as it relates to Tesla news,” Patel, vice president of Public Policy and Business Development at Tesla, wrote on X. The executive did not elaborate on which media reports he was referring to.

Tesla employees are often surprised at the news they receive on the company’s plans for India, Patel said. He also mentioned that some stories are “totally made up.”

Tesla’s India Expansion: Reuters reported last week that Tesla CEO Elon Musk might meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi. The report, however, noted that the plans could change.

A local Indian media outlet also reported last week that Tesla is exploring a potential partnership with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to establish a manufacturing facility in India.

The company is reportedly considering locations in the Indian states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Why It Matters: Last week, Musk himself said on X that he is planning a trip to India to meet with Modi. The South Asian country is the world’s third-largest car market after the U.S. and China.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!,” he wrote on Wednesday without providing dates.

Tesla investor Ross Gerber last year attributed the alleged misinformation surrounding the EV giant to its lack of a public relations department.

"How would the headlines be correct if they don't correct them?" Gerber told CNBC while adding that Tesla fails to proactively provide correct information to consumers and investors.

Unlike most companies that actively engage with the media, Tesla does not respond to media queries. It has reportedly not had a dedicated public relations department since October 2020. The broader communication strategy of Tesla relies heavily on Musk and various Tesla handles on Twitter, which he also owns.

