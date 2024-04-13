Trump's Niece Says Ex-President's Legal Team Taking 'Stroll In Minefield:' 'Every Step Triggers Another...Setback'

Loading... Loading...

Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump in a post on Thursday said his uncle’s legal mess just got worse and the mainstream media is largely turning a blind eye to his setbacks.

What Happened: The former president and his team are “caught in a whirlwind: blunders, court failures, disbarments, humiliations,” according to Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, podcaster and substack writer.

She said her uncle’s legal team has opted to take a “stroll in a minefield.”

“Every step triggers another legal setback, making them look like a bunch of incompetent amateurs taking orders from the worst client ever.”

She noted that Donald Trump’s legal team, which intended to subpoena ex-D.A. investigator Jeremy Rosenberg in connection with the New York criminal election interference hush-money case, sent it to the wrong person.

Donald Trump did an about-face on abortion following poll results that showed the unpopularity of extreme anti-abortion measures in the swing states, she said, adding that he now want the issue to be left to states.

“Punting the decision to the states is an invitation for more draconian abortion bans, and the media is largely ignoring it,” she added.

As abortion rights groups now scramble to get a pro-choice measure on the 2024 ballot in Arizona, a key swing state, Mary Trump said this will only serve to galvanize passionate Democrats.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump’s New York hush-money case is set to start Monday with jury selection. It is expected to run for about six weeks, interfering with his peak campaign schedule. The ex-president’s legal team made last-ditch efforts to delay the case, first by appealing the gag order that was imposed on him and then by filing a motion for recusal of Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding the case.

The hush-money case may be the only one of the four criminal cases Donald Trump faces that could reach a verdict before the Nov. 5 election. The legal developments assume importance because the ex-president is the frontrunner in the 2024 election, albeit by a small margin, going by the results of several nationwide opinion polls.

