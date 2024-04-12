Elon Musk Reacts As Grimes Shares 'Cyberpunk 2077' Clip on X: Duo Seem To Be Friendly Once Again After An Intense Child Custody Battle

by Rounak Jain, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2024 8:49 AM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Grimes seem to be on amicable terms once again, following a highly contentious custody battle for their children.

What Happened: The former couple, who have three children together, engaged in a brief but seemingly friendly exchange on Musk’s platform X, formerly Twitter.

Grimes shared a clip from the video game “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty,” in which a character she voices performs a song onstage and appears suspended in a holographic spider web.

Musk responded with, “Cool concept for an irl performance,” to which Grimes replied, “True – could be sick with projection mapping.”

True – could be sick with projection mapping

