Elon Musk Reacts As Grimes Shares 'Cyberpunk 2077' Clip on X: Duo Seem To Be Friendly Once Again After An Intense Child Custody Battle

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Grimes seem to be on amicable terms once again, following a highly contentious custody battle for their children.

What Happened: The former couple, who have three children together, engaged in a brief but seemingly friendly exchange on Musk’s platform X, formerly Twitter.

Grimes shared a clip from the video game “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty,” in which a character she voices performs a song onstage and appears suspended in a holographic spider web.

Musk responded with, “Cool concept for an irl performance,” to which Grimes replied, “True – could be sick with projection mapping.”