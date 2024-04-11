Trump's Name Mistakenly Used In O.J. Simpson's Obituary Raises Online Controversy: 'No Shot This Wasn't Intentional'

Loading... Loading...

The name of former President Donald Trump was reportedly erroneously used in the obituary of former NFL running back, O.J. Simpson.

What Happened: The Los Angeles Times mistakenly used Trump’s name in a section of Simpson’s obituary detailing his release from prison, reported Fox News.

The original obituary read, “Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years.” The error was later rectified with an editor’s note acknowledging the mistake.

The Los Angeles Times clarified, “An earlier version of this obituary incorrectly contained a typographical error that used the wrong name when describing Simpson leaving Lovelock Correctional Center. The error has been corrected,” according to the report.

The error quickly became a hot topic online, with many speculating that the mistake was either intentional or a result of subconscious wishful thinking.

Why It Matters: This incident comes in the wake of the death of O.J. Simpson, who passed away from cancer at the age of 76. Simpson, a football legend, was tried and acquitted for the murder of his ex-wife on Thursday.

The erroneous inclusion of Trump’s name in his obituary has added an unexpected twist to the coverage of Simpson’s death and legacy.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

