Apple Feels Heat As Over 60 Rights Groups Demand Condemnation Of Vietnam's Jailing Of Climate Activists

Apple Inc. AAPL is under pressure from activist groups to oppose the detainment of climate experts in Vietnam, the tech giant’s significant manufacturing base.

What Happened: Over 60 human rights and environmental organizations have penned a letter to Apple, drawing attention to the Sept. 15 detention of Ngo Thi To Nhien, the executive director of the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIET), reported Reuters.

Nhien, who had earlier worked with the Vietnamese government and international bodies on renewable energy transition, was charged by Vietnamese authorities for improper document access. Five other climate experts have also been detained on allegations of tax fraud.

The activist groups contend that the charges are baseless and have been denounced by the United States and the United Nations.

In their letter to Apple’s executives and board of directors, the organizations stated, “Since Vietnam is now Apple’s most important production hub outside of China and has committed to human rights and ‘equity and justice in climate solutions,’ we believe you have a responsibility to weigh in.”

“Indeed, by not making a public statement on this matter, you risk violating your own environmental and human rights policies and delegitimizing Apple's positive work in these areas.”

Apple, known for manufacturing iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches in Vietnam, has previously advocated for easier business access to renewable energy in the country and has financially backed human rights activists.

Why It Matters: This development comes at a time when Apple has been actively investing in climate initiatives. Apple had announced an expansion of its “Restore Fund” and doubled its commitment to promoting high-quality, nature-based carbon removal projects.

Furthermore, the tech giant has been expanding its global footprint, with a recent expansion into Latin America and grappling with a challenging demand environment in China.

Amid these global expansions and challenges, the company’s stance on human rights issues in its manufacturing hubs like Vietnam could significantly impact its reputation and operations.

