Donald Trump's FISA Termination Proposal Criticized By Bill Barr As 'Crazy And Reckless': Warns Of 'Blood On People's Hands'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has criticized former President Donald Trump‘s proposal to Congress to terminate the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), calling it “crazy and reckless”.

What Happened: Barr, who served under Trump in 2019 and 2020, warned that if the intelligence community’s surveillance authority expires and a terrorist attack occurs, there will be “blood on people’s hands,” reported The Hill on Wednesday.

"I think it's crazy and reckless to not move forward with FISA. It's our principal tool protecting us from terrorist attacks. We're living through a time where those threats have never been higher, so it's blinding us, it's blinding our allies," Barr said, according to the report.

"I hope for Republicans' sake that there are no attacks, because if there are, I think there will be blood on people's hands for doing this. It's reckless," he said.

Trump had previously supported the expanded surveillance powers under Section 702 of FISA but has recently opposed its extension. Barr argued that this opposition stems from personal resentment rather than logic and reason.

Trump called to end FISA shortly before the House GOP conference met to discuss the legislation. The House subsequently voted 193 to 228 against advancing the reauthorization of surveillance authority, leaving the future of the legislation, which expires on April 19, uncertain.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Barr has publicly criticized Trump. In June, Barr and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie compared Trump to a child.

In August, Barr challenged Trump’s legal defense against his recent indictment, stating that the 2020 election case does not run “afoul of the First Amendment.”

Later in October, Barr criticized Trump’s verbal skills, calling them "limited."These criticisms highlight a growing rift between the former Attorney General and the ex-president, which could have significant implications for the future of intelligence agencies’ ability to surveil foreign threats if Trump is elected and continues to oppose Section 702 of FISA.

