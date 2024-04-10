Elon Musk Gives 'Accurate' Nod To Claim That Many Media Outlets Dumped Journalism For Activism Post Trump's 2016 Victory

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly backed Glenn Greenwald’s criticism of National Public Radio (NPR), terming it as ‘accurate’ on a social media platform X.

What Happened: Musk, on Tuesday, expressed his agreement with Glenn Greenwald’s critique of media outlets on social media. Greenwald, a renowned journalist, charged NPR with forsaking its journalistic role to become a political activist organization, particularly post the election of Donald Trump.

Musk endorsed the post with a simple response: “Accurate”.

Greenwald’s critique provided an in-depth analysis of NPR’s shift from a news organization to an activist entity following Trump’s election. He cited a post by a user that outlined the change in NPR’s culture and its coverage, including its treatment of the Trump-Russia collusion allegations, the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

The user also underscored NPR’s emphasis on diversity, race, and identity in its reporting and workplace, as well as the absence of political diversity among its editorial staff. Musk encouraged reading the entire critique, terming it a “scathing indictment” of NPR and similar media outlets.

Why It Matters: Musk’s endorsement of Greenwald’s critique is not surprising, given his previous stance on free speech and media bias. After acquiring X, formerly Twitter, Musk was on a mission to redefine the boundaries of free speech on the digital platform.

In March, it was revealed that Musk was a frequent visitor to the White House during Trump's tenure, according to Mick Mulvaney, the former acting chief of staff for ex-President Donald Trump.

Recently, Musk shared a meme criticizing censorship and labeling those who support it as tyrants, not progressives, amidst an ongoing feud with Brazil.

This latest endorsement of Greenwald’s critique further underscores Musk’s commitment to free speech and his criticism of perceived media bias.

