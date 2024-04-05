House Democrats Propose Renaming Miami Federal Prison After Former President: 'Trump Loves To Write His Name In Gold Letters...'

Loading... Loading...

In a tit-for-tat move, House Democrats have introduced a bill to rename a federal prison in Miami after former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The bill, filed on Wednesday, proposes renaming the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the “Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution,” reported ABC News.

This comes in response to House Republicans’ recent proposal to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump.

The Democrats’ bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), and John Garamendi (D-Calif.).

On Friday, Moskowitz humorously remarked, “Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings. But he’s never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality.”

See Also: Justice Department Seeks Prison Time For Woman That Stole Diary Of Joe Biden’s Daughter Containing ‘Highly Personal Entries’

Connolly had earlier suggested renaming a prison after Trump, stating, “Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison.”

He referenced his earlier statement on Friday, adding, “It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name.” The correctional facility, housing slightly over 1,000 prisoners, lies approximately 90 miles south of Mar-a-Lago.

“I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves,” Connolly added.

The Democrats’ bill is unlikely to progress significantly in the House controlled by the GOP, just as the Republican proposal to rename Dulles after Trump is expected to meet resistance and likely fail in the Senate controlled by Democrats.

Why It Matters: The proposal to rename the Miami prison comes at a time when Trump is facing legal challenges. On Thursday, Trump suffered two legal setbacks after judges dismissed his attempts to quash criminal charges related to his actions to overturn his 2020 election loss and his retention of classified records after his presidency.

Loading... Loading...

Earlier in the week, a New York judge denied Trump’s request to delay his hush-money trial until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews his claim to presidential immunity.

Moreover, the former President managed to post a $175 million bond in a New York civil fraud case earlier this month, avoiding potential asset seizure by the state.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Tells How Florida Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Could Trigger ‘Seismic Shift’ In Red State And ‘Give Donald Nightmares’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.