EV Charging Will Soon Be A 'Necessity' Over 'Amenity' For Workplaces To Retain Employees, Says Senior Tesla Exec

Tesla Inc TSLA executive Rohan Patel sees EV charging infrastructure becoming a mandate for workplaces to retain their employees.

What Happened: For most companies, workplace charging facilities are currently an “amenity” for employee happiness. However, this will change soon and become more of a “necessity” for employee retention, Patel said.

Patel is vice president of Public Policy and Business Development at Tesla. The executive was responding to an X user who commended Tesla for having charging infrastructure at its gigafactory in Texas.

Why It Matters: The lack of EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety continue to be a concern among potential EV buyers.

Tesla currently has over 50,000 superchargers globally and is continuing to ramp up these numbers. These superchargers, Tesla says, can add 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, reducing the time one has to spend at charging stations.

Tesla also allows the installation of superchargers at business properties which will be constructed and operated by the company.

The ideal supercharger hosting site, Tesla says, can support eight or more individual parking stalls and provide amenities such as restrooms, wifi, groceries, and shops.

