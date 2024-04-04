Blame Google, Not Us — Samsung Points Finger At Search Giant For Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Glitch

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF, the South Korean tech behemoth, has confirmed the existence of a touchscreen problem in its Galaxy S23 devices running on One UI 6.1. The company has attributed the glitch to Alphabet Inc’s Google GOOG.

What Happened: According to a Samsung blog post, the smartphone maker initiated the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series in the latter part of March. After the update, many users reported issues with the touchscreen, with devices not accurately registering touch inputs.

While Samsung has now admitted to the problem, the company has intriguingly blamed Google for it. Samsung claims that the issue originates from Google’s Discover feed, which is located to the left of the leftmost home screen.

Samsung has conveyed that Google is cognizant of the problem and is actively working on a solution. Meanwhile, Samsung has suggested a temporary workaround for users affected by this issue. Users are recommended to clear the data of the Google app and reboot their devices, which should reinstate the touchscreen’s functionality.

Google is anticipated to fix the issue via an update to the Google app. Users are urged to activate automatic updates in the Play Store or manually update all apps to ensure they receive the fix as soon as it becomes available.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the intricate interdependencies between device manufacturers and software providers in the tech industry. While Samsung is the producer of the Galaxy S23 series, the devices rely heavily on Google’s Android operating system and its associated apps. Any glitches in these apps can directly impact the functionality of the devices, as seen in this case. This situation also highlights the importance of timely software updates and the need for effective communication between tech companies to resolve issues promptly, ensuring a smooth user experience.

