'Please Don't Talk To Her' — Apple Called Out By Jon Stewart For Blocking FTC Chair Lina Khan's Interview

Apple Inc. AAPL is alleged to have prevented Jon Stewart, former “Daily Show” host, from hosting a podcast episode with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan. This comes amid ongoing antitrust investigations into Apple’s business practices and market monopoly.

What Happened: Stewart revealed that Apple had blocked him from interviewing FTC Chair Khan on his podcast, “The Problem With Jon Stewart”. The podcast is an offshoot of his AppleTV show that shares the same name.

During a segment on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show, ” Stewart said to Khan, “Apple asked us not to do it. They literally said, ‘please don't talk to her.'”

This development reportedly follows a recent lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against Apple. The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market in violation of antitrust laws. The lawsuit also highlights Apple’s growing influence in the TV and movie production industry, which allows it to control content.

Reacting to these allegations, Apple defended its business strategies, expressing that the lawsuit “threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.” Apple insists that a successful lawsuit would impede its ability to deliver the technology customers anticipate.

Why It Matters: The alleged incident indicates the growing tension between tech giants and regulatory bodies. Notably, Stewart has been vocal in criticizing prominent figures in the tech industry. Khan, the FTC Chairwoman, is renowned for her stringent views on antitrust matters. Under her leadership, the FTC has initiated scrutiny of several tech giants, including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia.

In a previous episode of "The Daily Show," he satirically called out individuals such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella for their lofty promises regarding AI potential. The recent incident adds another chapter to the ongoing narrative of big tech’s struggle with antitrust issues.

Image by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff via Flickr

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.