AirPods For The Masses? Apple Might Launch Cheaper Truly Wireless Earbuds Later This Year

Supply chain analyst Jeff Pu says the tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly preparing to unveil new, more affordable AirPods and an updated AirPods Max version later in 2024.

What Happened: According to a MacRumors report on Monday, Pu, a well-known analyst who tracks companies within the Apple supply chain, shared in a research note with Haitong International Securities that a Foxconn subsidiary is set to be one of the suppliers of the affordable AirPods. Foxconn is projected to boost its AirPods production in an Indian factory during Q4 2024.

Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple plans to roll out two fourth-generation AirPods models in September or October, including entry-level and mid-tier models. These models are said to feature a fresh design, improved sound quality, and an upgraded USB-C charging case. The mid-tier model is also expected to have active noise cancellation and a speaker for Find My Location tracking.

In addition, Pu predicts an updated version of the AirPods Max will hit the market in Q4 of 2024. As per Gurman, the over-ear headphones will sport only one new feature, a USB-C charging port, but there could also be new color options.

Why It Matters: Apple’s decision to release more affordable AirPods and an updated AirPods Max indicates their continued commitment to dominate the personal audio market. Introducing lower-cost options could potentially attract a broader customer base, particularly in emerging markets like India, where the company is reportedly ramping up production. Furthermore, the updated AirPods Max launch with newer features and color options can enhance the product’s appeal to existing users, encouraging them to upgrade their devices.

Image: Shutterstock/ goffkein.pro

