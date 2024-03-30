Joe Biden Axes Railroad Inspector General Amid Workplace Toxicity, While Similar Allegations Against White House Staff Remain Uninvestigated

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has dismissed a U.S. Railroad Retirement Board official for fostering a toxic workplace.

In contrast, allegations against two White House officials remain unaddressed, reported the New York Post.

Biden informed House Speaker Mike Johnson of his decision to terminate U.S. Railroad Retirement Board Inspector General Martin Dickman for cause, the report stated.

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency initiated an inquiry into accusations of Dickman fostering a hostile work environment in January 2023.

The investigation found that Dickman, a veteran of the RRB since 1994, subjected employees to abusive treatment, used inappropriate language, including slurs, and demeaned staff members, as reported by the Hill.

Dickman is presently on administrative leave and will be formally terminated on April 28, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, despite allegations of decades of bullying and verbal sexual harassment against White House official Anthony Bernal, he remains employed, per the New York Post.

The president’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, dismissed these allegations without investigation.

“The president and first lady have full confidence in Anthony’s character, as do I. His many fans at the White House know him to be both gracious and tough, holding himself up to the highest standards, with a heart dedicated to public service,” Zients told the New York Post earlier this month.

Similar accusations of creating a “toxic” work atmosphere were made against Biden’s “drug czar,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, the New York Post reported.

According to Politico, numerous present and former staffers of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy stated last month that Gupta, the office’s director, has compelled aides to prioritize boosting his public image over combating the U.S. opioid crisis.

Additionally, Gupta, a former practicing physician, gets agitated when his travel arrangements do not meet his preferences, the report added.

In one instance, the Biden administration official reportedly called off a trip that had been planned for months because he declined to fly on Southwest Airlines, per the New York Post.

In another peculiar incident, Gupta allegedly insisted that staffers arrange a different hotel room for him after he measured the square footage of the initially booked room and deemed it too small.

On his first day in the White House, Biden told political appointees that he would fire them “on the spot” if “I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone,” according to the New York Post.

