'That's Crap': Ex-Australian PM On The Idea That China Can't Embrace Democracy

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed the notion that China inherently resists democracy, asserting that the Chinese people value freedom as much as anyone else.

What Happened: In a podcast interview with Olympic athlete Sam Fricker, Morrison, who led Australia from 2018 to 2022, expressed his belief that democracy can indeed take root in China, reported Bloomberg.

“There’s a view that some put around that, oh, you know, democracy can’t work in Chinese culture,” Morrison said. “Well, that’s crap. I’ve been to Taiwan.”

Morrison’s tenure as prime minister saw a significant downturn in Sino-Australian relations, largely due to his call for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. This led to Beijing imposing trade restrictions on Australian exports such as wine, barley, and coal. However, relations have improved since Morrison’s departure and the election of a center-left Labor government in May 2022.

Morrison claimed that during his tenure in government, he never made a formal state visit to China but did have multiple informal meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. When asked about Xi’s personality, Morrison called him an “able politician.”

Why It Matters: Morrison’s comments come at a time when China’s international behavior is under intense scrutiny. The country has been accused of orchestrating cyberattacks on democratic institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and the U.K. China’s increasing control over Hong Kong, as evidenced by a new security law, has also raised concerns about the city’s autonomy and its future as a global business hub.

Moreover, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence has raised concerns about China potentially using TikTok to influence the 2024 U.S. elections. Meanwhile, China’s top financial regulators have pledged to enforce Communist Party principles in the finance sector, emphasizing the importance of serving the economy while avoiding excessive risks.

