Elon Musk Reignites Quora Debate, Calls It '#1 In Pretentiousness' In Response To A Viral Rant

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has taken a jab at the question-and-answer website Quora on his social media platform X.

What Happened: Musk, who is also the owner of the social media platform X, responded to a post criticizing Quora by a user named Alex Cohen.

Cohen’s post, which included a video of stand-up comedian Keara Sullivan lambasting Quora’s interface, read, “I will forever hold the opinion that Quora is one of the most useless websites created in the history of all websites.” Musk responded, “It is certainly #1 in pretentiousness!”

In the video, Sullivan expressed her frustration with Quora’s tendency to respond to queries with more questions rather than provide answers.

See Also: Musk Issues ‘Hard Requirement’ To Demonstrate Tesla’s Driver Assistance Software To Buyers, Even If Delivery Process Slows: ‘This Is Very Important’

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has been associated with Quora. His ex-wife, Justine Musk, who is also the mother of five of his children, has been known to share her insights on platforms like Quora. She offered advice on becoming a billionaire, drawing from her experience with Musk. This adds an interesting layer to Musk’s recent jab at the platform.

Despite his Quora-related comments, Musk has been active on social media, recently reacting to TikTok users’ reports of random attacks in NYC and Tucker Carlson’s comments on Nancy Pelosi’s stock picks.

He also expressed shock at an AI chatbot’s coded response in a recent interaction with Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says ‘Almost Anyone’ Can Afford A $100,000 Ticket To Mars By Working And Saving — But 57% Of People Can’t Cover A $1,000 Emergency

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.