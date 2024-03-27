Bernie Sanders Calls For 32-Hour Workweek Without Pay Cut: 'The Time Is Long Overdue'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent social media post, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has called for a 32-hour workweek for Americans without any reduction in pay.

What Happened: On Thursday, Sanders took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to advocate for a shorter workweek. He said, “While the wealthiest people in this country have never had it so good, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. The time is long overdue for Congress to stand up for the hard-pressed working families of our country. It’s time for a 32-hour workweek with no loss in pay.”

This proposal comes after Sanders introduced a bill in March suggesting a four-day, 32-hour workweek standard in the U.S. without any pay reduction. The legislation aims to protect workers’ pay and benefits and ensure that they benefit from the significant increase in productivity driven by AI, automation, and new technology.

Why It Matters: Sanders’ proposal has sparked a significant debate. Businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary previously dismissed the idea as “dead on arrival,” arguing that it would harm small businesses and lead to job losses.

However, Sanders has been a vocal advocate for workers’ rights. Earlier this year, he proposed a tax hike for companies with high CEO-to-worker pay ratios, aiming to mitigate corporate greed. More recently, he criticized the State Department’s stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza, labeling it a “mockery of U.S. law.”

