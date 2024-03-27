Elon Musk Announces Free Premium+ Subscriptions For Influential X Users, But You Need To Qualify First

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has revealed his plans to offer Premium and Premium+ features for free to X accounts with over 2500 and 5000 verified subscriber followers respectively.

What Happened: Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the tech billionaire announced that all X accounts with more than 2500 verified subscribers would receive Premium features at no cost. Moreover, accounts boasting over 5000 subscribers would be granted Premium+ features for free.

Musk has not shared more details like when is this going to roll out, how a user can check their verified followers or if the user will have to apply for it and more. We expect a follow up announcement with more clarity in the coming days.

Why It Matters: This is a significant move for X users as it’s the only way to get Premium access and verification badge without paying the subscription fee. There are many influential figures who refused to pay to get verified, but with the recent change we might see a sudden surge in verified influential personalities and organisations on X.

A recent report also suggested that X has seen a significant decrease in the number of daily active users. In February, the U.S. daily active users dropped to 27 million, an 18% decrease from the previous year. Globally, the number fell to 174 million, a 15% drop from the previous year. This move could be a way to hold users to the platform.

Recently, the tech mogul also announced Grok’s availability for all premium subscribers on his social media platform X. However, this announcement received a quick reality check from the community, pointing out that Grok’s availability was region-limited.

With these moves, Musk continues to fuel speculation about his strategic plans for X and its premium users.

