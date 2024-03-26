What's Going On With Ocugen Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares traded lower by 6.3% to $1.72 during Tuesday’s session before flattening out, pulling back after hitting a new 52-week high Monday. The stock may be pulling back following recent strength, after the Third Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld the decision of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to dismiss with prejudice the consolidated securities class action lawsuits against Ocugen.

Additionally, Ocugen earlier this month announced that on March 15, the Board of Directors approved an amendment to Ocugen's bylaws, reducing the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from a majority to one third of the outstanding shares entitled to vote generally in the election of directors.

A lower quorum requirement can make it easier for the company to conduct business at stockholder meetings, as it requires fewer shareholders to be present for decisions to be made. This change might be seen as a move to streamline corporate governance processes and enhance flexibility, which could be viewed favorably by investors.

See Also: Larry Fink Warns Of US Retirement Crisis In BlackRock’s Annual Letter: ‘You Are On Your Own’

How To Buy OCGN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Ocugen's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen has a 52-week high of $2.08 and a 52-week low of $0.34.