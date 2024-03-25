Mark Zuckerberg's Shiny New $300M Diesel-Powered Mega Yacht Casts A Big Question Mark On His Climate Hero Status

Loading... Loading...

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently added a $300 million diesel-powered mega-yacht to his collection of high-end vehicles, despite his public advocacy for climate change. The vessel, currently anchored in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starkly contrasts his climate-friendly stance.

The Launchpad: Zuckerberg’s newest acquisition, a mega-yacht named “Launchpad,” made its way to Fort Lauderdale last Monday. The colossal 287-foot vessel, manufactured by renowned Dutch yacht builder Feadship, embarked on its journey from the Netherlands on February 29, reported ZeroHedge.

The yacht, a design masterpiece by Espen Øino International, is the largest ever built by Feadship. Globally, it holds the 45th spot among the world’s largest mega-yachts. Equipped with 4 MTU engines, the “Launchpad” operates as a large-displacement diesel vessel, according to SuperYacht Times.

Climate Change Advocacy Under Scrutiny: SuperYacht Times reports that the yacht operates with “4 MTU engines, enabling a top speed of 24 knots.” This indicates that the vessel is propelled by large-displacement diesel engines, presenting a contradiction for the billionaire known for advocating climate change initiatives.

Zuckerberg’s extravagant collection also includes a Gulfstream G650 private jet, another notable contributor to his substantial carbon footprint. This glaring contrast between Zuckerberg’s climate change advocacy and his carbon emissions has attracted widespread criticism.

