Ah, Cluck It: Chick-fil-A Ditches Antibiotic-Free Chicken Policy Citing Supply Issues

Chick-fil-A, the popular fast-food chain, is changing in its chicken supply policy.

This spring, it will abandon its antibiotic-free chicken commitment.

The Atlanta-based company cited supply chain concerns as the primary reason for this significant shift.

According to the announcement, Chick-fil-A will transition from its "No Antibiotics Ever" chicken to a new standard called "No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicin."

Fox Business first reported the announcement.

The old policy, which Chick-fil-A emblazoned across all its products and signage, ensured that no antibiotics were used at any stage of the animal's life.

The new standard, however, will restrict the use of antibiotics critical to human medicine, allowing for the use of animal-specific antibiotics only if necessary for the animal's health.

This adjustment reflects a broader trend in the food industry, with other companies like Panera Bread and Tyson Foods also revisiting their antibiotic policies due to supply chain limitations.

Chick-fil-A's move aims to ensure the continued availability of high-quality chicken while meeting customer expectations for responsible sourcing.

The announcement has been communicated to Chick-fil-A app users, signaling the company's commitment to transparency with its customer base regarding its sourcing policies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the use of antibiotics in animals can contribute to the risk of superbugs and be harmful to humans who eat them.

In November 2017, the WHO recommended that farmers stop using antibiotics "routinely to promote growth."

