Apple Rolls Out Fresh Updates For iPhone, iPad, And Vision Pro Headset: What's New?

Apple Inc. AAPL has released new updates for its iOS 17.4.1, iPadOS 17.4.1, and visionOS 1.1.1 following the release of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 earlier in the month.

What Happened: These updates were issued without prior beta releases and are currently available for download on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

The latest releases replace the previous 17.4 builds, primarily including bug fixes, performance enhancements, and compatibility releases. For iPadOS, the update could also indicate support for the recently launched iPad models.

Apple’s patch notes suggest that these updates provide “important bug fixes and security updates” and are recommended for all users. The company also released updates for older iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7.

These updates can be manually installed on devices or automatically installed for those who have enabled automatic updates.

Why It Matters: These updates follow a series of recent changes by Apple. On March 6, the company rolled out its iOS 17.4 update, introducing several changes to the App Store and apps in the EU in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

Shortly after, on March 12, Apple announced a policy change allowing developers in the EU to distribute iOS apps directly from their websites, albeit with strict conditions.

Following the iOS 17.4 update, there was a significant surge in users for Mozilla Firefox and Brave browsers in the EU, as reported on March 14.

The latest iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS updates continue Apple’s trend of regular system updates, addressing security concerns, enhancing performance, and keeping up with changing regulations and user preferences.

