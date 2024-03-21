Atlas Lithium Taps Industry Veteran Brian Talbot as COO Ahead of Q4 Production Start

Loading... Loading...

Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX announced the upcoming addition of Brian Talbot as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024.

The company said Mr. Talbot is a renowned lithium sector executive with extensive development and operational expertise.

This strengthening of the executive team comes on the heels of the Company's early revenue strategy, with anticipated first revenues and production commencing in Q4 2024.

Most recently, Mr. Talbot was the founder and director of RTEK International DMCC, a consulting firm that advises lithium developers and producers.

From July 2022 to September 2023, Mr. Talbot was the Chief Operating Officer at Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML ("Sigma Lithium"), a Canadian lithium producer with operations in Brazil. At Sigma Lithium, he oversaw the development of that company's flagship Grota do Cirilo project from construction through commissioning and operations.

From 2017 to 2022, Mr. Talbot held positions as General Manager and Head of Australian Operations at Galaxy Resources through mergers now part of Arcadium Lithium PLC, one of the world's largest fully integrated lithium companies with a current market capitalization of approximately $4.7 billion.

He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering with Honors from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.

Martin Rowley, former Chairman of Galaxy Resources and later Allkem Limited, and now Lead Advisor to Atlas Lithium, commented, "During the time we worked together at Galaxy, his work ethic, dedication, conscientious team building ability, and creativity underwrote the significant value increase to all Galaxy shareholders."

Price Action: ATLX shares traded lower by 8.49% at $13.71 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock